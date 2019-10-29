Supermodel Ashley Graham is proving pregnancy won’t stop her Halloween festivities. The mom-to-be celebrated Halloween on Saturday as Jessica Rabbit from head to toe. The 31-year-old model embodied the fictional character’s squeezing style as she wore a red leather dress and full rouge glam. Though Jessica Rabbit was an animated character, her alluring red rouge is simply timeless. As you prepare for the upcoming events, we’ve rounded up top products and tips from her MUA Ash Holm to help you achieve the ultimate red lip.