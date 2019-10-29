Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
It’s that time of year when pumpkin spice everything is in the air, and you’re tossing your peachy nudes for a vampy red lip. Fall is upon us, and we’re revealing the latest makeup and hair trends celebrities are sporting this season. From lush dark lashes to romantic and elegant braids, keep scrolling to find Jennifer Lopez, Penelope Cruz and more A-listers' style you’ll want to emulate.
