When you're on the fairer and lighter skin chart, blonde is a great go-to option. Women with lighter complexion with warm tones like Taylor Swift should go for caramel and honey hair colors. These tones work well and bring radiance to the face. If you have a tone like Khloe Kardashian, look for blue-based colors such as platinum, linen and champagne blonde.

Tip and Product Recommendation:

Most blonde dyes begin to fade within two weeks from being applied. To keep the tone as vibrant as the first day, you should use a shampoo formulated with purple pigments such as Blond Shampoo from Truss Professional, $18, amazon.com to counteract any metallic tone and color oxidation.