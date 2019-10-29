Beauty products can improve the look of your skin, but you should also bear in mind when talking about your skincare routine that keeping a balanced diet is very important to maintain that beautiful fresh face of yours. “We are what we eat” is a popular saying and it’s true that certain foods have incredible benefits for your skin. We give you all the information on ten essential ingredients to include in your weekly menu that will help you to achieve excellent results.

The importance of diet in skincare

It is not just important, it’s vital. The skin is the protective shield of the organs of your body, and as such, it has special nutritional needs. A diet lacking of these ingredients can cause illnesses, reduce collagen production, and compromise cell regeneration and toxin removal processes. Ready for some grocery shopping?