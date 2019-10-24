Eva Longoria's masterclass in hair color! Get on board with balayage

Brunettes looking to add life to their locks need balayage! This singular swept-through effect, which originated in France, spreads light right through your hair.

One diva who knows how to make the most of balayage is Eva Longoria. In common with celebs like Beyoncé, Eva knows this type of coloring gives her striking hair that naturally frames her face, making it look as if it's lit by the sun. Want to know more? Read on...

©Getty Images



Eva Longoria knows how to rock the balayage look

What you need to know about balayage

First, balayage gives depth and volume to your hair, and the natural finish - applied without touching the roots - means hair can grow without you immediately needing to head back to the salon to have it retouched.

So, how do you make the most of it? Just watch Eva. The longer the hair, the more noticeable the sweeping effect. Forget ponytails or updos, balayage looks better on loose or tousled hair. And if you want to enhance the effect: waves! You've got to have waves!

©Getty Images



This hair coloring technique makes your mane shine

Caring for your balayage

Ideally, use shampoo and conditioner on fading hair. Don't forget to use a mask regularly to keep your hair hydrated and avoid products with sulfates as these will dry it out. If you use curling irons or hair dryers, use a heat protectant. We did some research and found three shampoos that will help your color last longer.

First up, L'Oréal ($3.29). This sulfate-free product will help you preserve the color for up to four weeks and also has intensive moisturizing properties.

©L’Oreal/Iles Formula/Amazon



If you decide on balayage, kiss goodbye to shampoos with sulfates and products containing silicone

Second up, the Iles Formula 3 Step System ($105) kit includes shampoo, conditioner, and repair serum to protect your hair from heat and the Sun's rays.

Finally, there's John Frieda Brilliant Brunette Visibly Deeper ($7.29 on Amazon), which also has a version for blondes with balayage.

Remember to watch out for swimming pools as chlorine can alter the color of your locks. So, ready to rock balayage like Eva Longoria?