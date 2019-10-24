Struggling with puberty or adult acne? We totally understand! According to the International Dermal Institute, “clinical studies indicate that between 40 and 55 percent of the adult population age 20-40 are diagnosed with low grade, persistent acne, and oily skin.” This proves the skin condition is more common than we believe. When you experiecne acne, it is important to look for pimple-fighting ingredients such as salicylic acid, glycolic acid, clay, and sometimes retinoids.

From masks to serums, these are the latest and greatest products to fight whiteheads, blackheads or pimples.