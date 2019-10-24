Monoï Body Glow by Nars ($59), delivers a blend of Monoï de Tahiti oil, leaving skin smooth and glowing. It also contains coconut oil, tiare blossom, white frangipani, ylang-ylang and vanilla.
How do you use it? The brand even recommends applying it daily after a bath or shower.
Of course, for many there is nothing better than a natural bronze glow. However, spending lots of time in the sun without taking the right precautions and using the right products can lead to irritation, burns and the appearance of spots on the skin. So, if you’d like to limit your exposure to the sun’s rays while getting immediate results, you now have seven excellent options to deliver that touch of glow you're looking for.