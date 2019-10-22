If you struggle to find the right hairstyle for your round or plump face, look no more. Let's start by lovin' our fabulous shapes like Selena Gomez or Chrissy Teigen. There are many styles with which work perfectly with your face shape.

In an interview with Byrdie, celebrity stylist Michael Sparks stated: "the softness around your face will be the key"."To make your features look thinner, try to keep as much body and volume as possible. Messy and wavy looks are essential. Avoid polished looks", the expert recommends.

To prove it, we took inspiration from some famous hairstyles and cuts inspired you on which hairstyles are ideal for you. Get ready to apply these tricks!