There are many ways to take care of your skin to ensure that it is at its healthiest. One of the ways is through exfoliation, which offers an abundance of benefits to your skin. In addition to making it look renewed, exfoliation helps your skin better receive nutrients.

Not all exfoliatants are the same, so it is wise to use the one that is best suited for you skin type. There are many kinds of exfoliants out on the market and testing them before using them could prove beneficial.

We've gathered a list of enzyme-using exfoliants (one of the many varities) to try and incorporate into your daily skincare routine.