Since at least 2015, Scarlett Johansson’s hair has gone through some radical changes. The actress said goodbye to extra-long blonde - sometimes brown - hair and wore it short, very short! The result? Irreverent, risk-taking hairstyles, brimming with sensuality. But the look she sported during her bad girl phase ended in 2019. She is now rocking a style that allows her to style updos of all kinds.

The Avengers star never hesitates to try soft, voluminous, and daring hairstyles. So we have the perfect excuse to take a trip down memory lane of this star’s most memorable updos that accompanied her at key moments in her successful career. Read on to relive 15 of her best styles.