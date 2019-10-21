Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Since at least 2015, Scarlett Johansson’s hair has gone through some radical changes. The actress said goodbye to extra-long blonde - sometimes brown - hair and wore it short, very short! The result? Irreverent, risk-taking hairstyles, brimming with sensuality. But the look she sported during her bad girl phase ended in 2019. She is now rocking a style that allows her to style updos of all kinds.
The Avengers star never hesitates to try soft, voluminous, and daring hairstyles. So we have the perfect excuse to take a trip down memory lane of this star’s most memorable updos that accompanied her at key moments in her successful career. Read on to relive 15 of her best styles.
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!