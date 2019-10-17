Eva Mendes©Getty Images

Eva Mendes reveals she gets her hair cut at Supercuts

The actress is a lover of all things affordable.

Eva Mendes is proving that the saying “celebrities are just like us” is true. The 45-year-old actress took to her social media to share with fans how she loves a good bargain and posted a selfie of herself getting a fresh haircut at Supercuts, the affordable salon chain.

Eva Mendes shared with her fans that she gets haircuts at Supercuts

“Ok this is a terrible angle but thought u guys would like to know that yea, I stop into @supercuts every once in a while. Y que?!,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself looking at the camera with her hair wet. In the picture, she is also wearing a black smock with the salon’s logo visibly written on the front.

Eva, who has a new (and affordable) fall collection at New York & Company has always been candid about her love of bargains. In an interview with Birdie, the actress spoke about her drugstore makeup brand Circa and how she has always loved a good deal. “I grew up not only shopping at drugstores for pretty much everything — skincare, cosmetics, household products,” she told the publication.

Eva Mendes©Getty Images
The actress has previously spoke about her love of bargains

She continued: “When I was growing up, it certainly wasn’t cool to have things at a discounted price or to have something at mass level. There was no H&M — it wasn’t cool yet — so the fact that it is now and that people really understand that you don’t have to pay a lot for things that are quality — I think that’s really exciting.”

Eva always keeps it real on her social media feed, so give her a follow for more affordable beauty and fashion tips!

