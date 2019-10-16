Jennifer Aniston's three easy tips for radiant skin

Jennifer Aniston has been a beauty and style icon since she conquered the audience with her role as Rachel in the sitcom Friends. Fifteen years later, she’s still at her peak, breaking records on her brand new social media and returning to the small screen with The Morning Show. Not only her work commitments have remain the same, the 50-year-old actress looks as fresh and beautiful as fifteen years ago, and we are sharing with you how she does it. The best part? You can do it at home.



©GettyImages



Jennifer Aniston has been an icon since her role as Rachel in Friends

Jennifer insists that, with healthy habits, she’s kept herself very well. A balanced diet, a good sleep and drinking a lot of water are the three pillars she swears by. And then of course there is her beauty routine, surprisingly simple and effective: "We are sold such a bill of goods wrapped up in expensive packaging but I have found that when it comes to a skincare routine, the simpler the better," she said to Vogue magazine.



Eye masks and cryo sticks

In the trailer for the series The Morning Show—based on the book by journalist Brian Stelter—that narrates the drama in the American television news world, Jennifer Aniston[s character uses gel mask patches around her eyes. The funny thing is that Jennifer herself is also a fan of these lifesavers, "eye patches and cryo-sticks, " she said in the same interview when asked about her tip to look good after little hours of sleep or long days at work.



©Youtube



Jennifer Aniston isn’t afraid to share her beauty routines with her followers.

The eye pads help reducing the bags under the eyes, getting rid of that tired look, and reducing the inflamation and those undesirable brown marks that tend to appear under the eyes.

It’s normal for these types of patches to include ingredients like collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamins. Some of them include gold dust, adding glow and smoothness to your skin tone. You can also try the collagen and retinol patches, very versatile because they can be used on all areas of your face, not just the eyes, to revitalize dry skin or reduce wrinkles.

How do they work?

A very interesting option on the market is the Rio Beauty 1-FALI-PATCH ($21.92), which works by electrically stimulating the face, a process known as iontophoresis. With this technique, the molecules are transported to the skin using electric currents, ensuring that the FALI collagen and retinol deeply and permanently penetrate the dermal layer.



©Istock



Cryo-Sticks are an innovative and non-aggressive technique that stimulate the secretion of collagen and create firm skin..

And what are Cryo-Sticks?

These tools are used to stimulate the collagen production. They also reduce inflammation and calm the skin. The cryo-sticks, made out of steel, use cold to provoke "goosebumps" that stimulate the skin nerve cells. Using them regularly can help you to contour the facial muscles and keep the skin firmer, especially in areas like the forehead, cheeks, jaw, and neck.



Cold water to wake up skin

“Another good tip that my facialist showed me is just to take a glass of cold water and splash it on your face 25 times. It’s an old-school trick that Joan Crawford use to do. It just wakes up your skin,” said Jennifer in the same interview.



©GettyImages



The 50-year-old is still a beauty and style icon

Jennifer admits that she’s a creature of habits In her more than 25 years of life as an artist, she’s learned that following a self-care routine leads to great benefits... such as her beautiful skin. Ready to put it into practice?

