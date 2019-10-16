Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
When a beauty look is successful, it's worth remembering it. Of course, we haven't forgotten about Kaley Cuoco's fabulous makeup on her wedding day, celebrated a year ago, when she said ‘I do’ to Karl Cook.
Flawless skin, bright face, and well-defined eyes were the keys for the makeup from this fairytale wedding. If you are in search of a romantic, delicate, and elegant style for your big day, you may find your inspiration after reading these lines.
