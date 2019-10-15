Take your french manicure to the next level with these colorful designs
When it comes to style, nails have always been the center of attention.
One way to renewed French manicure designs has the 80s written all over it and a neon feel.
You can find models, tutorials, suggestions, and tricks to show off this new version of the French manicure, adapted to your style, in the specialists' social media.
This season's color palette offers a huge variety of possibilities that you can combine the way you prefer.
Jazz up your next mani with this bold look. Give yourself the chance to be glamorous from day to night.
