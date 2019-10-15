Let's start with the basics - the main reason we use foundation is to cover those spots or imperfections that we may have on our complexion. In addition to finding a suitable tone, it is also ideal that it serves as a corrector, a function provided by the Clinique Beyond Perfecting Foundation + Concealer ($29.00), which offers a natural look and complete coverage without clogging the pores.

Where to apply it? On the forehead, cheeks and chin, not forgetting the most problematic areas, such as under the eyes and around the nose.