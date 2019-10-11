Are oil -free products the perfect solution for your skin type?

Women dream of having a fresh complexion without having to invest so much time and effort—a task that is difficult but not impossible to accomplish. For those with oily skin, achieving clear skin is a bit more challenging. If this is your case, chances are you've spend a lot of time looking for product that best suit your needs.

The cosmetic industry is constantly working on discovering the latest innovations in skincare. In recent years, it has put an emphasis on oil free products, which can help improve the condition of oily dermis and those with acne problems. However, these types of beauty buys don't always turn out to be a magical solution. On the contrary, some products can increase the production of cutaneous sebum.

©iStock



Only using oil free products can have negative effects on your skin

All skin types, including mixed and oily, need hydration to be protected from environmental factors. Avoiding moisturizer when you have a oily complexion is a serious and common mistake.

So, what should you do?

Ideally, you need to find a balance. Oil-free products are designed to temporarily improve the look of skin and make your face look brighter and cleaner during the day. However, you must still incorporate oils and moisturizers to your skin for a healthy complexion.

While some people think using astringent products will improve oil production, overusing these types of products can cause severe dermatitis or eczema.

©Amazon



There are cosmetic brands that specialize in oil free products

General recommendations

If you have an oily complexion, we recommend using oils such as jojoba or avocado that nourish the skin without increasing sebaceous production. It's important to remember that each skin type reacts differently to oils and that certain products may or may not be good for every person. Therefore, you must discover what oil best suits your skin.

In regards to oily dermis, gels and serums are preferred. They absorb quickly without leaving residues behind. Many of them have mattifying formulas that make them ideal for long days or during the summer season.

©Amazon



Oil-free and non-comedogenic foundations are allies of oily and mixed skins

You also want to be strict with your cleansing routine, but not obsessive. Twice a day—when getting up and going to bed—should be enough to keep your skin clean and healthy.



