At HOLA! USA we celebrate beauty diversity in all aspects. This year we focused on breaking Latinx stereotypes across various categories while honoring the cultural range of the Latin diaspora. For this year’s awards, we envision the Latina who is influenced not only by her heritage but also by trends, ingredients and personal needs. We imagine our readers as knowledgeable and innovative in all things beauty— recognizing that we have different skin tones, shapes and sizes— and we are not a one-size-fits-all audience. In the spirit of celebrating beauty inclusivity, we have curated an array of products that cater to all women and speaks to modern-day trends. We invite you to experience the new age of beauty at HOLA! USA. Keep scrolling to find out what our readers are loving this year.

You voted, and we listened!

