Snip, snip, snip! The bob hairstyle is one of the most timeless cuts celebrities can’t seem to get enough of this Fall. A-listers such as Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B and Barbie Ferreira, among many others, are switching their long locks for this chic and shorter look. There are a variety of ways to sport the iconic 'do, which is why we’ve rounded up the best looks to inspire you at your next salon visit. Scroll through to see how your favorite Latina stars rocked the bob and perhaps you'll go for the big chop yourself!