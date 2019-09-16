Kendall Jenner goes blonde for London Fashion Week & It's fierce

It’s official: The Kardashian family just gained another blonde bombshell — it’s Kendall Jenner. In true supermodel style, the 23-year-old beauty made her lighter locks debut during the Burberry Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show. Unlike her sisters, the Victoria's Secret model’s new hair color looks a lot more natural and sandy. While her roots still pay tribute to her darker days, we can’t stop staring at that eye-catching gloss in Kenny’s hair.

©Getty Images



Kendall walking at the Burberry SS20 fashion show in London

Though there is some suspicions that the reality TV star's new look is faux, we believe it’s all natural. Following her big beauty debut, Kendall was spotted hanging out with friends with recent makeover. She was also seen on social media showing off her roots and fresh chic lewk! While most are going darker for fall, Kendall’s latest style is making us want to change our salon plans. Whether you’re loyal to your natural roots or looking to make a big change, you might want to consult with a skilled colorist. Look for a professional hairdresser who can tailor the best blonde shade to your skin tone, while using ingredients that’ll keep your hair shining.

©Getty Images



The 23-year-old supermodel all smiles post-London fashion shows

If you’ve already gone blonde, you've most likely encountered an array of products for colored hair packed with essentials designed to keep dyed locks looking healthy. Going lighter requires high matinence and some extra TLC, hence why you may want to change your shampoo and conditioner routine post color treatment. For a non-toxic alternative that preserves your latest blonde paint job, try ColorProof SuperSheer Clean Shampoo and Conditioner, $32, each and you won't be disappointed. Both haircare gems are fragrance-free, silicone-free, and hypo-allergenic — three key characteristics to ensure safe and clean repair to damaged and dry hair. Packed with the Swiss plant edelweiss, the product contains 10x more antioxidants than Vitamin C protecting your locks against free radicals and delivering superior color protection.

©ColorProof



ColorProof SuperSheer Clean Shampoo and Conditioner, $32, each

When it comes to maintaining a brittle-free and hydrating texture, a weekly or bi-weekly hair mask is a must. Try Fekkai’s Salon Professional Technician Color Care Luxe Color Masque, $25, which is infused with pure grapeseed oil to help protect the look and feel of your color-treated hair. Your hair will feel indulged with luxury and will stun everyone with its captivating color. Trust us, using a weekly hydrating and color-correcting treatment will be your hair’s saving grace.

©Fekkai



Fekkai’s Salon Professional Technician Color Care Luxe Color Masque, $25