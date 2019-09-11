Three amazing ways to wear Ariana Grande's signature ponytail

Ariana Grande's long ponytail is her personal signature, so much so that it takes us a second to recognize her when we see her on red carpets or magazine covers with her hair down!

Ariana's stylist Chris Appleton explained to Popsugar that while his famous client is open to change, her varying hairstyles and ponytails are where she "gets to show her personality." The hair guru went on to explain: “The higher you go, the fiercer it looks. The lower you go, the more professional or serious it looks. ” So, inspired by what this famous songstress conveys with her signature beauty style, here are three sleek and chic ways she has worn ponytails. Which one fits your mood?

©@arianagrande



Ariana's patented look: The high ponytail

We begin with one of her most elegant and classic bets: the super-high ponytail with super-straight locks. Above she adds a 1990s inspiration with jeweled barrettes, a trend Ari has helped bring back in 2019. Other celebrities such as Camila Coelho and Ashley Graham have added the hair adornments to their wardrobes as well.

©@arianagrande



The Bardot hairstyle, a 1960's classic

Ariana has posted several images related to the launch of her new music video on social media, where she is seen with a hairstyle taken from the Sixties with clear inspiration in actress Brigitte Bardot, an icon of that decade who popularized this voluminous hairstyle. The Thank U, Next singer wears it with a black ribbon headband and cascading bangs to frame her face.

©@arianagrande



Galactic inspiration

The Boyfriend singer's bubble ponytail is full of volume thanks its being tied off into several sections worthy of a solar system. Unless you have a naturally extra-long mane, to achieve this look you'll have to start looking for a very long set of hair extensions. This playful style starts with a simple slicked-back ponytail with elastics or hair ties placed evenly apart to create the bubble look.

So there you have it! Three fabulous options for ponytails à la Ariana Grande. Which one is your fave?

