Kim Kardashian is completely unrecognizable in new makeup launch images
Kim Kardashian announced a new matte makeup collection.
The products are all inspired by 90s glam. "I get a lot of my makeup inspiration from the 90’s and love how nostalgic this entire collection is," she wrote.
However, fans are criticizing Kim K's beauty look because she looks unrecognizable in her promo images.
The collection features two 10-Pan Eyeshadow Palettes—Matte Smoke & Matte Cocoa—as well as six matte lipsticks, six lip liners, and five eyeliners.
