Becky G turns into an Aztec Princess with her latest beauty look in ‘Que Me Balie’ video

The Mexican-American beauty does it yet again! Becky G is looking hotter than ever in her latest video debut with Colombian hip-hop group ChocQuibTown. In the Que Me Balie music video, the 22-year-old star shows out with the Afro-beat music group looking drop dead gorgeous from head to toe with the groups' leading lady Goyo, by her side.

©iambeckyg



ChocQuibTown and Becky G release 'Que Me Balie'

Channeling her inner Aztec queen, the Mad Love singer wore a gold coins V-neck top trimmed with red lining and paired with embellished purple and black tights. To complete the look, the brunette beauty sported a metal armband, a gold embellished see-through cape and dangling earrings. Taking a quick history lesson, the Aztecs were also known as the Mexica which is how the name Mexico came about. The indigenous people were a dominant population in Central America during the early 1500s and wore looks similar to what the megastar showcases (ok, maybe a little less glam).

©iambeckyg



Becky G looking fierce in the 'Que Me Balie' music video

Though Aztec women never wore makeup, the singer and actress' makeup artist gave the star an updated beauty look to match her style. To embody the essence of the modern-day Aztec woman, the Mayores glam squad created a bronzed sun-kissed canvas. When it came to creating her eyelid look, her MUA Lina Zuniga, took a page out of Cleopatra's beauty diary. Anyone who's ever winged their liquid eyeliner thicker than life, knows it takes work to perfect that cat-eye. But we're sure the beauty guru in you, will wow us and yourself after giving it a try!

If you haven’t tried out the latest hair accessory trend consider yourself schooled and try it out! It seems like the Power Rangers actress’ did her beauty and fashion history homework since, Aztec women often dressed in shells, clays, precious metals and feathers. Hence why we're more than ever fascinated by the braided chained hairstyle.

Gloria

Though Becky G looks divine, she wasn't the only leading lady who stole our beauty hearts in the music video. The Afro-Latina singer, Gloria "Goyo" Martínez in the musical group was dripping in gold from head to toe as well. Following the 22-year-old singer's style and beauty look, Goyo was dressed in a gold chain rhinestone bra with shimmering accessories across her chest. Her gorgeous complexion alone represents Aztec royalty and her fabulous lashes simply make you want to double up on your mascara application.

Talk about two goddess! Roll call please: Highlight present, Cleopatra wing-liner present and killer hairstyle present!