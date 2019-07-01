Becky G shows off her bikini body ahead of special concert with Taylor Swift
Becky G soaked up the sun in Ibiza, Spain.
The Sin Pijama singer took in the beautiful views during her trip. Becky will join Taylor Swift on stage on July 11 for the Amazon Prime Day concert.
The 22-year-old singer performed at the Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel.
Sebastian Lletget had a sweet message for his girlfriend before she left the states.
