Beyoncé shows off what her hair looks like 'au naturel'
Beyoncé's mother, Tina Lawson, gave fans a look at the singer's natural tresses, sans a wig or extensions.
The Sorry singer rocked box braids at the end of 2018.
Queen Bey is known for her ever-changing hairstyles.
She also likes to rock a ponytail every once in a while.
Blue Ivy Carter leaves her grandma Tina Knowles in awe with her makeup skills
Rita Hazan unveils fall’s hottest hair trends, including Beyoncé‘s hair transformation
Beyoncé’s new hair-care line: ‘My hair journey’
Get that glow! Check out Beyoncé’s easy highlighter dos and don’ts
