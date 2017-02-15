Ivanka Trump's makeup artist Alexa Rodulfo reveals the first daughter's beauty secrets
Alexa's fabulous skills could be seen at Ivanka's stunning appearance at the Republican National Convention last year, which the beauty guru says is one of the first daughter's favorite looks.
"Ivanka is someone who eats healthy foods, exercises regularly, doesn't smoke and protects her skin," said makeup artist Alexa. "That's a really important factor when it comes to her skin looking perfect."
Alexa, who is a beauty blogger for HELLO!'s sister brand, ¡HOLA! Mexico, was also responsible for another of Ivanka's standout beauty moments – her wedding day with Jared Kushner.
"Ivanka is elegant, but at the same time casual," Alexa told HELLO!'s sister brand hola.com. "She does her own day-to-day makeup and hair."
Ivanka on Inauguration Day. "I’ve been fortunate to accompany and work with Ivanka during important moments of her life," Alexa reflected. "Every look in its moment has been special."
