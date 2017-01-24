Melania Trump's makeup artist shares how to recreate the first lady's inauguration beauty looks

While her husband is the commander-in-chief, there’s no denying who is the beauty-in-chief: Melania Trump. The former model-turned-first lady delivered two memorable looks at her husband President Donald Trump’s inauguration, and Melania's makeup artist Nicole Bryl has revealed how to copy both the day and night beauty looks on Instagram.

©GettyImages



Makeup artist Nicole Bryl used her own line of products and Urban Decay to create Melania's 'flawlessly fresh' inauguration day look

For Melania’s first look of the day, Nicole designed makeup tailored around the first lady’s now-iconic sky blue Ralph Lauren ensemble “to look flawlessly fresh with emphasis on perfect skin.”

The makeup guru began the elegant beauty look with her Nicole Bryl Skincare Face Lifting Water, followed by five drops of Nicole Bryl Face Perfecting Serum.

She also created the perfect pink lip with Urban Decay’s 'Cruz' 24/7 glide-on lip pencil and Naked 'Lovechild' lipgloss.

©GettyImages



Melania sported a dramatic smokey eye for the evening celebrations

To take the first lady’s beauty look into the evening for the inaugural balls, Nicole deepened Melania’s smokey eyeshadow. The makeup artist did so by combining Estée Lauder’s Pure Color Envy Luminous Eyeshadow - 01 Brash Bronze with Urban Decay’s 24/7 Glide-On Eye Pencil in 'Corrupt'.

Nicole finished the mom-of-one’s makeup with Estée Lauder Double Wear Stay-In-Place lip pencil in 04 Rose and Urban Decay 'Naked' cream lipstick. The glamorous beauty look paired well with Melania’s stunning off-the-shoulder gown, which was a collaboration between herself and the former creative director of Carolina Herrera, Hervé Pierre.

Celebrity makeup guru Nicole penned a thank you note on Instagram, saying: “I was humbled to be a part of the creative #beauty planning for our #FLOTUS Mrs. #MelaniaTrump on #inauguration day 2017. The magnitude of this historic day will last a lifetime for me.”



