Palace shares coronation recipe ‘chosen personally’ by King Charles and Queen Camilla

Buckingham Palace has released a recipe fit for and picked by royalty! Ahead of King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s coronation weekend, the palace shared a recipe for a coronation quiche. The recipe featuring spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon was “chosen personally” by Their Majesties in celebration of the Coronation Big Lunch.
The Coronation Big Lunch, which is taking place May 7—the day after the coronation ceremony—“aims to brings neighbours and communities together to celebrate the Coronation and share friendship, food and fun.” The palace noted that the deep quiche can be eaten hot or cold with a green salad and boiled new potatoes, adding that it is “perfect for a Coronation Big Lunch!”
Scroll for the Coronation Quiche recipe, which serves six!
Ingredients and method from Buckingham Palace:
Ingredients
- Pastry
- 125g plain flour
- Pinch of salt
- 25g cold butter, diced
- 25g lard
- 2 tablespoons milk
- Or 1 x 250g block of ready-made shortcrust pastry
Filling
- 125ml milk
- 175ml double cream
- 2 medium eggs
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon,
- Salt and pepper
- 100g grated cheddar cheese,
- 180g cooked spinach, lightly chopped
- 60g cooked broad beans or soya beans
Directions
- To make the pastry…Lightly flour the work surface and roll out the pastry to a circle a little larger than the top of the tin and approximately 5mm thick.
- Sieve the flour and salt into a bowl; add the fats and rub the mixture together using your finger tips until you get a sandy, breadcrumb like texture.
- Add the milk a little at a time and bring the ingredients together into a dough.
- Cover and allow to rest in the fridge for 30-45 minutes
- Line the tin with the pastry, taking care not to have any holes or the mixture could leak. Cover and rest for a further 30 minutes in the fridge.
- Preheat the oven to 190°C.
- Line the pastry case with greaseproof paper, add baking beans and bake blind for 15 minutes, before removing the greaseproof paper and baking beans.
- Reduce the oven temperature to 160°C.
- Beat together the milk, cream, eggs, herbs and seasoning.
- Scatter 1/2 of the grated cheese in the blind-baked base, top with the chopped spinach and beans and herbs, then pour over the liquid mixture.
- If required gently give the mixture a delicate stir to ensure the filling is evenly dispersed but be careful not to damage the pastry case.
- Sprinkle over the remaining cheese. Place into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes until set and lightly golden.