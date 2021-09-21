Traditional Latin American foods people in the U.S think is a new trend

We all know there is a fine line between cultural appropriation and cultural appreciation. When Hispanic and Latinx food is praised and highlighted by other cultures, we feel a heartwarming sensation.

For Latinx people, food is the safest route to fill everyone’s hearts. Recipes are passed down through generations, and none of us dare to modify our abuelita’s staple dish.

However, we are not against change, additions, and upgrades. When we see our foods fused with other region’s ideas, we support and appreciate if credits or inspiration are appropriately given.

In recent years, Latin Americans living in the United States have noticed how North American brands and chefs are appropriating certain dishes and selling them as a new idea or a new trend — and we are fed up!

From the beloved avocado toast (pan con aguacate) to milk cake (tres leches), find below traditional Latin American foods people in the U.S think are a new idea.

Avocado toast

Avocado toast, or Pan con Aguacate, grew popularity in the U.S in the past 15 years. However, this fulfilling and delicious dish that might cost you 12 dollars in certain restaurants has been feeding Dominican people for decades.

Prepared with pan de agua or water bread —an everyday bread found in the Caribbean, known for its crusty top layer and soft inside — salt and olive oil, those living or visiting the Dominican Republic can taste authenticity from any colmado (bodega) or local restaurant.

Oat milk

Caribbean and South American people also need to take this one. Making oat milk is as easy as blending oats with water and straining the liquid. For generations, Latinx communities have used this plant-based liquid to create Jugo de Avena or oat juice.