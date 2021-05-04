Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Staying in on Cinco de Mayo this year? Well, you can still drink(o) on the cinco at home. HOLA! USA has rounded up a number of spicy and sweet recipes that will give you and your household something to taco bout. From Casamigos to Jose Cuervo and more, check out these cocktails that are a must for any fiesta.
Scroll for Cinco de Mayo drink recipes:
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!