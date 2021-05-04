Ingredients:

• 1 cup Uncooked White Rice (Any Type Works)

• 2 Cinnamon Sticks

• 4 cups Water

• 1 can Sweetened Condensed Milk

• 1 can Evaporated Milk

• Splash Vanilla Extract

• 1 can MAD TASTY (Unicorn Tears)

• Chocolate Syrup (If Desired)

Method:

Wash and then drain the rice to remove excess starches. Place rice, cinnamon sticks, and water into a bowl. Cover and refrigerate overnight. Next day, add half of the mixture (rice, 1 stick, and some of the soak water) to a blender. (Vitamix works best) Puree until very smooth and pasty (about 5 minutes). Strain this mixture through a fine sieve over a bowl or wide mouth pitcher. Push solids through with a rubber spatula. Repeat with remaining rice/ water overnighted mixture. In a separate bowl, mix sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk and the splash of vanilla extract. Stir into pasty rice mixture really well. Pour about 6 ounces of the rice milk mixture into a 14 oz. glass. Pour 6 oz. MAD TASTY over top. Give a stir with a fork until white foamy bubbles are created. Top off with chocolate syrup as desired!