Registered Dietitian Luisa Sabogal shares how to indulge in your favorite holiday flavors mindfully

Are you looking how to navigate the season with better-for-you ways to cook while also indulging in your favorite holiday flavors? Well! Look no further. We all can agree that 2020 has been a challenging year, and with the holidays around the corner, it is time to start thinking about how to satisfy our cravings without overeating.

Registered Dietitian, and diabetes educator Luisa Sabogal, is committed to helping people prevent and treat disease with a whole-food, plant-focused diet. The expert shared with HOLA! USA, tips for a healthier holiday season.

Find below healthy holiday tips from Luisa Sabogal R.D.

Have your cake, and (mindfully!) eat it too

©Photo by Henry Be on Unsplas



Allow yourself to enjoy a few of your favorites in moderation.

Depriving yourself of your favorite sweets or festive dishes can lead to overeating, so allow yourself to enjoy a few of your favorites in moderation. Practice mindful eating by paying attention to the taste, aroma, and texture, increasing feelings of satisfaction.

Holiday Tip

Wait at least 45 minutes between dinner and dessert, which helps prevent blood sugar spikes because your body will have a chance to more evenly distribute the carbs and sugar consumed.

Incorporate protein

©Photo by Mark DeYoung on Unsplash



Eating adequate protein throughout the day keeps you satiated.

Make sure to consume approximately 20-30 g of protein at each meal. Eating adequate protein throughout the day keeps you satiated, reduces cravings, and helps maintain blood sugar levels within normal limits.

Holiday Swap

Don’t forget about sources of protein like fortified plant-based milk.

Swap out dairy milk in your hot chocolate for Califia Farms Protein Oat Plant Milk, which has 8g of protein per serving, along with omega 3-6-9s and contains less cholesterol and saturated fat than dairy milk while still delivering a creamy taste.

Regulate sugar intake

©Photo by Joseph Gonzalez on Unsplash



Choose healthier substitutes with less sugar.

It’s okay to indulge in your favorite holiday flavors by choosing healthier substitutes with less sugar, saturated fat, and overall better ingredients.

Holiday Tip

Make pancake breakfasts extra special with holiday flavors. Use a plant-based creamer in a seasonal flavor in pancake batter, which is an easy way to enjoy holiday flavors in moderation. I recommend Califia Farms’ seasonal creamers in Maple Caramel and Dark Chocolate Truffle, which are indulgent flavors, but contain only 2g of sugar per serving and less fat than most flavored creamers.

Drink up

©Photo by Henry Be on Unsplash



Water helps distinguish thirst from hunger.

Staying hydrated with water helps distinguish thirst from hunger, increase satiety, and even help boost metabolic rate.

Holiday Tip

Make a habit of drinking a glass of water before you eat to keep up with hydration needs during the cold winter months.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin developed by Luisa Sabogal RD

©@dietitianluisa



Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffin developed by Luisa Sabogal R.D.

Ingredients:

2 C whole wheat white flour

1/2 -3/4 C coconut sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

2 tsp pumpkin spice

Pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 C Califia Farms vanilla protein oat milk

1 flax egg ( 1 tbsp ground flax & 3 tbsp water, combined for 10-15 minutes)

1/3 C avocado oil

1 can of pumpkin purée

1/4 C dark chocolate chips

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400F, and grease muffin tin with oil or cooking spray.

2. Combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin spice, coconut sugar, and salt, and whisk together in a large bowl. Make a well in the center and set aside.

3. In another bowl, whisk together oat milk, pumpkin purée, vanilla extract, avocado oil, and flax egg.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and fold the dry into the wet until it is combined well without over mixing. Fold in 3 Tbsp of chocolate chips.

5. Use a large ice cream scoop to distribute the batter into the muffin tin evenly. Sprinkle top of muffins with the remaining chocolate chips.

6. Bake muffins for 20 minutes or until the muffins start to brown.

7.Allows muffins to cool for 2-5 minutes in the pan before removing.

8. Enjoy!