World Cocktail Day has finally arrived, and what better way to celebrate such a lively food holiday with a fizzy, sparkly or even silky smooth drink. Whether your choice of drink is tequila, vodka or whiskey (whisky?), finding the perfect drink to soothe your palette and soul with has never been easier. Below we’ve gathered eight cocktails that range from smokey to fizzy (with plenty of options in between) that will help you get your party on (regardless of the day of the week). And in case you’re looking for something to pair these vivacious cocktails, take a look here.