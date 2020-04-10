Vitamin D can be consumed through balmy summer afternoons but with the global pandemic keeping us indoors, it is necessary to find an alternative to sunshine vitamin. This vitamin is a fundamental source for our body which helps regulate the absorption of calcium and phosphorus, and facilitates normal immune system function. There are many Vitamin D foods that can help you boost your immune system during infectious seasons. From boosting weight loss to fighting diseases, Vitamin D has many incredible benefits for your body’s growth. Satisfy your cravings with a charcuterie board recipe with cheeses high on Vitamin D or revamp your salmon dish with a 20-minute recipe.

The fat-soluble vitamin prevents osteoporosis, cancer, depression diabetes and obesity while boosting your happy mood. Read more to discover the foods rich in vitamin D you need to start adding to your grocery list.