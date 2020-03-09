Who doesn’t love a juicy meatball smothered in pomodoro sauce (aka tomato sauce) and topped with cheese (let’s be honest, it’s a trifecta within the food world)? Monday, March 9, is National Meatball Day and we can’t let the day go by with out sinking out teeth into some deliciously appetizing meaty bites of goodness. Whether you’re on the East Coast or the West Coast (which means you have more time to celebrate), you are sure to find a spot that will satisfy your craving. Below we’ve gathered the nine best places to get your celebration in order.