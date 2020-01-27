Who doesn’t looove chocolate — especially when it comes in a rich multi-layered vehicle that is a cake. Whether you’re having a Matilda moment or just want a to surprise a special someone with the gift that keeps on giving, the below recipes are sure to be an incredibly enticing treat. If you’re in the mood for something elevated like the cake from Katsuya Brickell or want to ‘go big or go home’ like the cakes from the Big Pink and Sugar Factory, we’ve got your chocolate fix covered.

Take some time to celebrate this ‘national’ holiday with some over-the-top chocolatey goodness that will keep you wishing that National Chocolate Cake day was every day (because why shouldn’t it be).