Munira Mahmud: "Grenfell was a real community and my neighbor Rania and I used to party with food all the time. The first time I made these samosas for her, she ate ten of them. Really! They look like a lot of work, but if you have a food processor to chop the vegetables it’s very easy. Use my quick way of folding them too, to save time. Just be sure to make enough…"

Ingredients - makes 12 samosas

1 potato

3 tbsp vegetable oil, plus extra for brushing

1 tsp mustard seeds

¼ tsp fenugreek seeds

½ tsp cumin seeds

1 onion, finely sliced

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp ground cinnamon

120g/4½ oz green cabbage, finely sliced

1 large carrot, grated

100g/3½ oz mixed red and green bell peppers, cored, seeded and finely chopped

50g/½ cup frozen peas

½ tsp salt

½ tsp sugar

12 spring roll pastry wrappers, 25 x 25cm/10 x 10 in

1 egg, lightly beaten

Directions

Boil the potato in salted water for 30 minutes or until tender. Drain and let cool, then peel and dice.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the spice seeds and fry for 30 seconds, until fragrant. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and cook for about 2 minutes, until translucent. Add the turmeric and cinnamon and stir for a few seconds until the onion is coated with spices. Add the cabbage, carrot and peppers and cook over high heat for 4–5 minutes or until tender.

Add the diced potato, peas, salt and sugar and stir for a couple of minutes. Taste and adjust the seasoning. Transfer to a large plate or a tray and let cool.

Cut each wrapper in half to make two rectangle strips. Keep the wrappers covered with a clean, damp cloth to stop them from drying out. Working with one strip at a time and with a long edge facing you, fold the bottom right-hand corner of the strip to meet the top edge, forming a triangle, then fold the top right-hand corner over to meet the top left-hand corner of the strip, forming a square shape. Brush the single layer of pastry (bottom left) with some beaten egg and fold over to form a triangular pouch. Open the pouch and fill with about 3 tablespoons of the samosa filling. Brush the pointy end with beaten egg and fold over to seal the pouch. Place on a tray and keep covered while you make the rest of the samosas.

Preheat the oven to 425°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the samosas on the baking sheet. Brush the tops with a little oil and then with some beaten egg. Bake for 10 minutes, then turn them over, brush the other side with oil and egg and bake for another 10 minutes or until golden.