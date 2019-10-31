Día de Muertos is the tradtional Mexican holiday—which begins on October 31 and ends on November 2—that celebrates the loved ones we have lost. During these three days, there are many festivals held, gatherings of family and friends, food and toasts.

Throughtout the celebrations, families will gather around and fill their ofrenda altars with fotos, recordatorios and comida — all to honor and welcome there dearly departed. Many families will come together to toast to the lives that have lived and those that continue living.

Below we have gathered some of the most celebratory cocktails around to help you honor your loved ones: past and present.