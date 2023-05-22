Dagne Dover, a women-owned brand based in New York City recently dropped its highly anticipated SS2023 collection, named “Dreamland.” As part of the collection’s launch, the brand collaborated with one of our favorite Latina Powerhouse “creative forces”, Argentine artist Pepita Sandwich, to create an inspiring video centered around dreams and artistic inspiration, setting the stage for the exciting collection.

“This season’s drop is inspired by dreams. Our goal is to give you a glimpse into a little world we’ve created from our dreams. The collection leans into a vibrant neon palette that pulsates with an electric energy,” said Dagne Dover co-founder + CCO, Jessy Dover.

The Argentine artist known for her quirky comics and illustrations, shared her connection to the world of dreams and some of her experiences.“I have lucid dreams almost overnight. I keep thinking I have some kind of double life. I actually trained myself to remember my dreams.”

©Courtesy



Dagne Dover’s SS2023 DREAMLAND Collection

“I remember reading that Paul McCartney came up with a whole melody for the song ‘Yesterday’ in a dream. I decided I was gonna be guided and inspired by my dreams.” - Pepita Sandwhich





Pepita Sandwich at the Dreamland launch party in New York city.

As part of the SS23 launch, the brand also hosted an ice cream party at its New York store, where the artist created custom totes for the guests, while they enjoyed Morgenstern’s finest ice cream.

