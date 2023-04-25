Met Gala 2023: Here are the co-chair responsibilities

The Met Gala is less than a week away! Taking place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the annual tradition brings together the biggest names in entertainment, fashion, and sports. This year’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, which will act as the dress code we see throughout the night.



Although the guest list is kept secret, it was revealed this years co-chairs: screenwriter Michaela Coel, actress Penélope Cruz, ﻿tennis player Roger Federer, and singer Dua Lipa. Together they will help host the evening with Vogue’s Anna Wintour, who has chaired or co-chaired the Gala since 1995. In the end, the final decisions are all approved by Wintour.



Last year’s co-chairs were Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. But what are the duties of co-chairs? Find out below.

The co-chairs are involved in a range of duties and help choose the theme for the evening, which will inspire the outfits and decorations we see throughout the night. They are sure to be among the best dressed of the night, as they set the tone for the dress code. They also help curate the guest list, food, and decor.

While we watch for fashion, the evening is dedicated to fundraising for the Costume Institute through ticket sales, sponsorships, and donations. According to Page Six, the price for a single Met Gala ticket has risen $20,000 this year, jumping from $30,000 to $50,000. The co-chairs will help fundraise, promote, and publicize the event through interviews, social media, and more.

During the special night, they will serve as hosts, and welcome the guest onto the red carpet as they make their way to dinner. What actually happens in the Met Gala is a secret. As noted by Marie Claire, there seems to be a tradition where co-chairs take the stage and perform.

In 2021, it’s likely Billie Eilish, who cochaired with Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman, performed. This year’s musical treat would be Dua Lipa if the tradition is true.