With the highly anticipated 2023 Met Gala approaching, fashionistas around the world are buzzing with excitement over the theme: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” This year’s event will celebrate the life and work of the iconic designer, who left an indelible mark on the fashion industry with his sharp wit, unapologetic opinions, and incredible designs. From his time as the creative director of Chanel to his work with Fendi and his eponymous brand, Lagerfeld’s contributions to fashion will continue to inspire and influence designers for future generations.

We gathered some of the best quotes from Karl Lagerfeld to live by, which also offer insight into his unique perspective on fashion, creativity, and life. Beyond his design work, Lagerfeld’s words were just as impactful. As we prepare to celebrate his legacy at the 2023 Met Gala, these quotes can remind us of his personality and work on the runway.

“I am a fashion person, and fashion is not only about clothes—it’s about all kinds of change.” –Karl Lagerfeld–

“Improvise. Become more creative. Not because you have to, but because you want to. Evolution is the secret for the next step.” –Karl Lagerfeld–