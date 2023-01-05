HOLA! USA had a chance to learn more about the California-based Mexican fashion designer Alexia María. From her beginnings in Mexico, where she was inspired by her grandmother, to her success with a NY boutique and making made-to-order pieces for top retailers in the country.

Celebrities are seeking out Alexia María’s designs; as of today, she has dressed several Hollywood stars, from award ceremonies to music videos to TV appearances. Scroll down to see her creations worn by our favorite celebs, and read her full interview here.