Looking for stylish gifts for your loved ones?

Alessandra Martinez, creator of @livin.mivida.ale, shared some of her favorite pieces from Macy’s Black Friday deals and her tips for dressing and gifting well without breaking the bank.

“I picked these five pieces because I think they can all be matched and worn for so many different occasions, not just how I put them together,” says Alessandra. “I think that each piece can make a woman feel confident, feel good about herself, and look very stylish and chic without doing too much.”