After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the 16th annual TIME 100 Gala happened Wednesday night at New York City’s Jazz at Lincoln Center. Celebrating TIME’s annual celebration of the TIME 100 list of the world’s most influential people, which was released this year on May 23.

Hosted by actor Simu Liu, it featured musical performances by Mary J. Blige and Miranda Lambert and honorary tributes from members of this year’s list. From actors Zendaya, Andrew Garfield, Ariana DeBose, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Jazmine Sullivan, and Amanda Seyfried to director Taika Waititi and many more, the event was filled with stars.

The TIME 100 Gala will air a special television event, “TIME 100: The World’s Most Influential People,“ Sunday, June 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. In the meantime, check out some of the famous faces that attended the influential gala.