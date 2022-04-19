In case you missed it, the annual Easter Bonnet parade took place this past Sunday in New York City. After two year in hiatus due to Covid, the parade that has been around since the 1870’s came back in full effect.

Hundreds of people came to celebrate this Spring and Easter tradition on Fifth Avenue by St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Many of happy participants wearing some truly eccentric and wild outfits from a Yayoi Kusama inspired look to beautiful and extravagant floral and easter baskets bonnets to a women wearing a unique Covid-19 Omicron bonnet. It was a very special edition of the parade as everyone is ready to commemorate the season and put the pandemic behind.

Scroll below for a collection of photos from the parade!