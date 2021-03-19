It’s been another busy week of celebrity style looks. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were spotted on a dinner date looking stylish, while Suri Cruise ran errands in New York City looking adorable and springtime ready. Newly single Kim Kardashian showed off her famous curves while her sister, Kourtney Kardashian donned an all-black look while out with boyfriend, Travis Barker.

Keep scrolling to see who else made this week’s list of the top 10 style looks.