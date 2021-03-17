On Tuesday, March 16, Queen Maxima visited the Netherlands Dance Theatre in The Hague. During the working visit, The Queen learned how the dance company is holding its own during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She also got insight into how the company is working on maintaining quality, starting interesting online programming, and keeping up with audience reach throughout it all.

Take a look at her visit down below to see her stunning fashion as she talks to the company about how they’re functioning under such unusual circumstances.