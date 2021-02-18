Catherine Zeta-Jones ventures into the fashion world and launches a ready-to-wear clothing collection. The 51-year-old Zorro star took social media to share the good news. “I am so excited to announce my latest project for @casazetajones, a Ready-to-wear clothing collection!” she said.

“I created a collection that not only embodies my vision, but represents a real lifestyle that dresses women from morning to night, from ‘everyday to extraordinary,’“ she added. “I hope you all love it as much as I have loved creating it. Enjoy yours in the link in my bio.”