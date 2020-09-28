Slovenian born first lady Melania Trump has forged herself as a fashion icon. She has a taste in high end designer fashion, sending a clear message of style and elegance. The former model is ranked as one of the most diverse first ladies that the United States has ever had. She is the second wife of a president born outside of the US, and her native tongue is not English. Melania uses these aspects of her life in her role as First Lady of the US.

As first lady, she has used fashion as a public statement at times, her main weapon of choice. She is attractive and well-dressed. She lets her outfits and style do the talking for her. Ever since her husband decided to run for president, she has made the adequate wardrobe changes to go for a more conservative and elegant look. Melania Trump is also known for her Be Best campaign which was promoted to help focus on the well-being of young people, advocating against cyberbullying and drug use.