Happy St. Patrick’s Day! As many of you already know, March 17 marks the popular Irish holiday, which suggests you wear the color green – or you can expect to get pinched! Looking at it from a fashion perspective, green has become a recent favorite among the stylish crowds.

But even though this lively color has had a fashion moment for the past few seasons, it seems royals have been wearing green for years before now.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has worn the shade on numerous occasions. Her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, most recently opted for a striking Kelly Green dress by Emilia Wickstead for her last day as a senior member of the royal family. Moreover, Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia have also shown interest in this leafy color, as well as the late Princess Diana.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up photos of royals wearing the vivid hue to prove it has always been a favorite among royalty. Keep scrolling to see how royals have shown their appreciation for green!