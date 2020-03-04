Paris Fashion Week, where the fall-winter womenswear collections for 2020/2021 were unveiled, has come to a close, but we are still celebrating the beautiful Latina models, from established supermodels like Lineisy Montero to newer faces such as Hiandra Martinez, who hit the runways. We also had our eyes on three stunning Afro-Dominican models – Licett Morillo, Manuela Sánchez and Annibelis Baez – who starred on a history-making Vogue cover in September and are also taking the catwalks by storm both in the City of Light and the world over. These beauties rocked both the newest fashion trends for 2020, and also a host of cool hairstyles, from natural afros at Chanel and Paco Rabanne to cascading locks at Redemption.

We can’t get enough of these gorgeous ladies – and we’re betting that neither can you!