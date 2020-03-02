Paris is the capital of fashion, and during Fashion Week, supermodels, celebrities, and royals flock to the French city to check out the most exclusive catwalk shows and get ahead of the trends. One face we spotted was Mathilde Pinault, beautiful 19-year-old daughter of fashion boss – and Salma Hayek’s husband – Francois Henri Pinault. Mathilde, who is Valentina Paloma’s stepsister stepped out for the exclusive Harper’s Bazaar exhibition dressed in a super sleek Balenciaga coat, proving that style definitely runs in the family.

Mathilde’s dad is the chairman and CEO of Kering, the group behind luxury brands such as Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen and Stella McCartney, and it looks like Mathilde has inherited her father’s passion for fashion. The teenager has already modeled for prestigious brands and has 19K followers on social media. But there’s much more to know about her...